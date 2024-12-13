Tinubu appoints Ndidi Acting Controller-General for NCoS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This follows the expiration of tenure of Haliru Nababa.

Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), disclosed in a statement on Friday that Nwakuche’s appointment takes effect from 15th December, 2024.

Nwakuche, born on 26th November, 1966, hails from Oguta in Imo State.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Controller-General in charge of Training and Staff Development Directorate.

He is a fellow of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and holds the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic MFR.

The President further enjoined him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity.