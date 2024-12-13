Tinubu appoints Ndidi Acting Controller-General for NCoS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
This follows the expiration of tenure of Haliru Nababa.
Ja’afaru Ahmed, Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), disclosed in a statement on Friday that Nwakuche’s appointment takes effect from 15th December, 2024.
Nwakuche, born on 26th November, 1966, hails from Oguta in Imo State.
Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Controller-General in charge of Training and Staff Development Directorate.
He is a fellow of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and holds the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic MFR.
The President further enjoined him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity.
The former Controller General, Nababa, was pulled out of Service in a colorful ceremony at the NCoS headquarters on Friday.
Speaking at the event, Nababa said he adopted an all-inclusive management approach, constructively engaging relevant stakeholders either to build on the legacies of past leaders or design new strategies to address emerging challenges.
“I must say that the support and cooperation I received from my management team and field officers remained unwavering and qualitative. Thus, the Service was not only able to weather storms but significantly made progress in many fronts such as security, logistics, healthcare services, capacity building for staff, inmates’ welfare and training, staff promotion and a host of others.”
He thanked Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and implored personnel to remain resolute and “resist the actions of some misguided personnel that tend to soil your good works and compromise the reputation of the Service.”