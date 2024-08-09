✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu appoints Michael Ango as acting FCT IRS chair

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Michael Hadi Ango as the acting Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service…

    By Hussein Yahaya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Michael Hadi Ango as the acting Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

As acting chairman, Ango, who hails from Kebbi State, will oversee the implementation of strategic initiatives to enhance revenue generation and ensure fiscal sustainability.

He is expected to bring his wealth of experience and a proven track record in revenue administration, financial management, and organizational leadership to further strengthen the Service.

Ango holds an LLM degree from the Columbia University School of Law New York and a Bachelor of Law degree from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He attended the Nigeria Law School in 2003 and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Executive Education in Comparative Tax Policy and Administration Programme in 2013.

