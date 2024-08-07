Tinubu appoints Masari TETFund board chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of former governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State as the Chairman of the board of the Tertiary…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of former governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State as the Chairman of the board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement on Tuesday night.

He listed members of the board to include Senator Sani Danladi, Mr. Sunday Adepoju, Mr. Nurudeen Adeyemi, Mrs. Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Mr. Turaki Ibrahim, and Mr. Aboh Eduyok.

Ajuri said the president expected the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education.