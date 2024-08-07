✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Tinubu appoints Masari TETFund board chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of former governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State as the Chairman of the board of the Tertiary…

    By .

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of former governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State as the Chairman of the board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement on Tuesday night.

He listed members of the board to include Senator Sani Danladi, Mr. Sunday Adepoju, Mr. Nurudeen Adeyemi, Mrs. Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Mr. Turaki Ibrahim, and Mr. Aboh Eduyok.

Ajuri said the president expected the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories