Tinubu appoints late MKO Abiola’s son SSA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

The appointment takes effect from November 14, 2024.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“This is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended,” Akume said in the statement, signed on his behalf by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations in his office.

Until his appointment, Jami’u served as the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice President.

President Tinubu tasked the appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

Daily Trust reports that Jamiu Abiola is a son of late Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO), the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election and late Kudirat Abiola, who was assassinated during her struggle to reclaim the mandate of the annulled election.