Tinubu appoints Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as special adviser

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as Special Adviser On Political issues in the office of Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed, who disclosed his new appointment in a post on his X handle on Monday, said he is honoured to be given the chance to help contribute to building the country.

“It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP,” Hakeem said.

“This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria.”

Baba-Ahmed is the elder brother of the running mate to Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Daily Trust had announced how Tinubu made key appointments into Shettima’s office over the weekend.

