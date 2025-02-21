Tinubu appoints Enyiekere Chairman NASS Service Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Saviour Enyiekere as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said the appointment is for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate president.

SPONSOR AD

The statement added that the president also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

Onanuga gave the names of the members as Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka, (North West), Aminu Ibrahim Malle and Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud, (North East) and Mark Hanmation Tesoro and Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun, (North Central).

Others are Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga and Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun, (South West), Hon. Dr Nnanna Uzor Kalu and Festus Ifesinachi Odii, (South East) and Patrick A. Giwa and Mrs Mary Ekpenyong, (South South).

Onanuga further said members of the commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.