Tinubu appoints deputy DSS DG

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs Folashade Arinola Adekaiyaoja as Deputy Director-General for the Department of State Services.

This, according to the presidential approval, was in an effort to boost the morale of operatives of the secret police in order to tackle some security threats.

It was gathered that the presidential approval sought to revise the service’s structure for better efficiency, in line with the original organogram of the secret police.

Daily Trust reports that the DSS is structured to comprise three Deputy Directors-General in its hierarchy.

Adekaiyaoja, the Kogi-born intelligence officer had served in various capacities before her new appointment as the second-in-command of the secret police.

The new appointment and ratification by the President, was based on the recommendation of the DG, through the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the president, the appointment was in line with its extant regulations and unprecedented in the history of the secret service.

Tinubu had in last year August appointed Oluwastosin Ajayi as the Director-General of DSS after his predecessor, Yusuf Bichi, had served more than 4 years.

Speaking through the NSA, the president stated that he was not oblivious of the security challenges in contemporary times, and charged all security agencies to synergize for the common good of Nigerians.