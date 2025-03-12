Tinubu appoints Aminu NABTEB registrar, Olorunnimbe as UBEC chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Mohammed Mohammed Aminu as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

The president has also approved the appointment of Mr Idris Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Board.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Tuesday, also said Rasaq Olajuwon was named UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), and Tunde Ajibulu as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services).

Dr Aminu holds a PhD in Automobile Technology and a Masters in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Until his appointment, he served as Director of Procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

President Tinubu urged the new NABTEB registrar to leverage his vast experience to drive transformational leadership in the agency, ensuring it continues to assess and certify skilled Human Resources essential for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

In the same vein, Mr Olorunnimbe brings years of experience in innovative leadership and commitment to youth empowerment and education.

As Group CEO of The Temple Company, which he founded in 2016, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives across education, entertainment, and sports.

He previously served on the board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committees, driving impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.