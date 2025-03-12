✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Night Guard
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tinubu appoints Aminu NABTEB registrar, Olorunnimbe as UBEC chairman

National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB)
National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Mohammed Mohammed Aminu as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

The president has also approved the appointment of Mr Idris Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Board.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Tuesday, also said Rasaq Olajuwon was named UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), and Tunde Ajibulu as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services).

SPONSOR AD

Dr Aminu holds a PhD in Automobile Technology and a Masters in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Until his appointment, he served as Director of Procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

President Tinubu urged the new NABTEB registrar to leverage his vast experience to drive transformational leadership in the agency, ensuring it continues to assess and certify skilled Human Resources essential for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

In the same vein, Mr Olorunnimbe brings years of experience in innovative leadership and commitment to youth empowerment and education.

As Group CEO of The Temple Company, which he founded in 2016, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives across education, entertainment, and sports.

He previously served on the board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committees, driving impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.

 

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories