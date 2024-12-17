Tinubu appoints Aisha Garba head of UBEC 

Garba, a Senior Education Specialist with the World Bank, brings more than 24 years of experience driving impactful programmes in education for human and economic development, working in Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Kenya, the USA, and the United Kingdom.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement, said apart from being interested in and involved in human development issues, Aisha would share her rich network with governments, development partners, and communities, as well as the skills she acquired working in fragile, conflict, and violent settings to deliver sustainable solutions in basic education.

The statement said Garba had previously worked on the team that met the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) targets in Nigeria and consulted for the World Bank, Department for International Development, BOND-UK, Regent Foundation, and Muslim Aid Organization.

She is an alumna of Petra American University in Jordan, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts combined degree in English and Computer Studies in 2000. She later got a Master’s in International Development at the University of Birmingham in the UK in 2007.

Onanuga said the President expects the new Executive Secretary of UBEC to drive the renewed hope and vision of providing and supporting quality education and ensuring that Nigerian children become globally competitive.