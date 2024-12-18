Tinubu appoints 72 Executives for 12 river basin authorities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities under the Ministry of Water Resources.

The appointment was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in Abuja on Wednesday.

Onanuga in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu approves Executive Management for River Basin Development Authorities,’ gave the names as Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta comprising Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun, with Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun as the Chairman and Engr. Dr. Adedeji Ashiru as the Managing Director.

There is also the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Yola comprising Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi to be led by Alh. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko as the Chairman and Samuel Mahmud Mohammed as the Managing Director.

Others are the Chad Basin Development Authority, Maiduguri, comprising Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa under the chairmanship of Prof. Abdu Dauda and Tijjani Musa Tumsa as the Managing Director.