Tinubu appoint new CEOs for refugees commission, Social Investment Agency

President Bola Tinubu has approved two fresh appointments.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja said Tinubu approved the appointments of Mr Aliyu Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

He also approved the appointment of Mrs. Delu Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to the statement.

Ahmed holds Bachelor’s and master’s Degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He was also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Commissioner of Education in the state.

On the other hand, Yakubu is a recipient of a master’s Degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

The President directed the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA in line with his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda.

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22.

Ngelale said that the appointment was subject to the Senate’s confirmation. (NAN)

