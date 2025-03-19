‘Tinubu advised wrongly’, NNPP rejects Rivers emergency rule

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has condemned the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

On Tuesday, Tinubu declared state of emergency in Rivers State following protracted political crisis in the state.

He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the state assembly, appointing retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the administrator.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP described the president’s action as not only unconstitutional but also “an absurd political decision and a very dangerous precedent.”

Johnson said the president was ill-advised and urged him to immediately reverse his decision.

He also called on members of the National Assembly to reject what he described as a “presidential coup against a constitutionally elected government of the people in Rivers State.”

The party stated that the political situation in Rivers had not deteriorated to a level that warranted a state of emergency.

Johnson argued that, except for the federal government’s political interests in the state, a more reasonable solution could have been applied instead of emergency rule.

He said, “Of course, the presidential fiat invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution is arbitrary in this circumstance, to say the least, particularly regarding the conditions precedent and implications for democracy and the country’s development.

“It is clearly a dangerous precedent, which can only be interpreted as an absurd political manipulation by the federal government.

“Why the rush to proclaim a state of emergency without fulfilling the conditions required by law? Doesn’t the president’s action undermine the rule of law he emphasized in his speech?

“Hasn’t he, by this rash action, shown that he does not fully understand the long-term implications or possess the requisite skills needed to govern a complex country like Nigeria? Or is this about his party’s much-touted political interests in Rivers State ahead of 2027?

“These are critical questions arising from this unfortunate decision, which, of course, sends alarming signals both locally and internationally regarding the rule of law and the overall state of governance in our nation.”

The NNPP stated that Tinubu should have acted as a father figure to all parties involved in the Rivers State crisis instead of appearing one-sided and vindictive.

“This kind of action is what the NNPP had warned Nigerians and the people of Kano against when it observed similar maneuvers orchestrated by certain forces during the Emirate crisis.

“But for the maturity of the governor and the good people of Kano State, who avoided being tricked into taking their resistance onto the streets, the same scenario might have played out, leading to an unjustifiable declaration of a state of emergency in Kano State,” the party added.