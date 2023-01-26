Tinubu accuses PDP of sabotaging fuel supply, blackmailing FG

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to…

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage.

Speaking in Markurdi, Benue State capital, to a crowd of party supporters that graced the APC presidential campaign rally Tinubu said that while in power, PDP administration gave fuel retail licenses to their supporters and sympathisers who are now hoarding fuel to create long queues across the country and making Nigerians suffer, adding that the party of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, is a Poverty Development Party.

He said: “They met good oil prices for 16 good years, they didn’t remember gas pipelines, they are what I called saboteurs yesterday. They gave PMS license to their supporters and sympathisers. They are the ones who started creating fake queues. PDP, enough is enough.”

Taking further jab at Atiku Abubakar, APC Presidential candidate noted that the PDP candidate didn’t know that he broke the civil service rule in Nigeria when he said he was doing transport business when he was in Customs Service.

Fuel scarcity, naira redesign are plans to sabotage elections – Tinubu

ANALYSIS: Buhari approved Naira redesign but Tinubu rejected it, is all really well within APC?

“They asked him, you are so rich, where did you get your money from, and he said from doing transport business. He didn’t know that was an offence. The only thing you are allowed to do as a civil servant is farming.”

Tinubu assured that if elected, his administration would ensure access to quality education and education loans to allow brilliant and indigent students to have higher education.

“I am proud of what we accomplished in Lagos. I am so proud of it, I do not run off to live elsewhere. I live where my policies and programmes worked. Obi left Anambra because his policies and programmes failed. Just as we improved Lagos, we shall lead Nigeria to its greatest destiny,” he said.

On his plans if elected president, Tinubu promised to establish agricultural and industrial hubs, which will help expand businesses and improve local incomes.

He also promised to make Benue a global leader in agriculture, bringing further income to the state.

“Rather than just growing food crops, you will package, process and brand food items for other African and global markets exportation.

“My administration will establish commodity exchange boards guaranteeing prices for important crops so that you are ensured a decent living for your hard work. Our Agricultural plan will establish agricultural hub and improve access to finance. Both of these will enable you to modernise farms operations, improve productivity while reducing labour through mechanised farming tools and modern technology.”

He also added, “Working with the state government, we will encourage mining in the State in a regulated and sustainable way that benefits your communities and gives the labourer a just wage for his daily work.

“Limestone, lead, tin, and marble will be extracted and sold in Nigerian and foreign markets to stimulate the economy and enrich the people.”

On security, Tinubu said, “My administration will also invest in the quality of our democratic governance and in what must be our democratic security. We have heard your pleas. We know of the insecurity, of the violent clashes and of the loss of lives and property.

“Our security agenda will work. It will protect the people and secure the land. My national security plan invests heavily in surveillance equipment, in technology and training of our security forces. We stop the terrorists, kidnappers, killers and bandits.

“We will mobilise the totality of our national security assets to protect all Nigerians from real danger and from the real fear of danger.”