Tinubu, Abdulsalami, Zulum to attend 5th Ziks annual awards lecture

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum among others eminent Nigerians and leaders are expected at this year’s Nnamdi Azikiwe Zik’s annual awards lecture.

While the president is slated to be the special guest of honour, Gen Abubakar will be the chairman of the occasion while Zulum will be the keynote speaker.

Director General of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Awards Lecture, Chief Chineme Onyeke, on Thursday in a statement said other notable Nigerians expected at the event, which will hold in Abuja on November 16, are former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), governors, National Assembly members and ministers.

SPONSOR AD

Onyeke said governors to be honoured with various categories of Zik’s Awards include Sim Fubara (Rivers State), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (Enugu), and Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger).

The DG noted that the annual lecture, held on Azikiwe’s birthday, aims to address pressing national issues and foster unity and understanding among Nigerians, carrying forward the legacy of Azikiwe’s commitment to a united Nigeria.