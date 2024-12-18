Tinubu, Abbas, others greet Buhari at 82

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday celebration.

The president in a statement he personally signed also thanked the immediate past president for his service to the nation, promising to continue to build on the infrastructure legacy he left behind.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, in two separate congratulatory messages signed by their media aides on Tuesday, said the former president had made enough sacrifices to Nigeria as a military Head of State and President.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, who also congratulated him on his X handle yesterday prayed for more healthy years for the former president.

By Baba Martins, Balarabe Alkassim & Abbas Jimoh