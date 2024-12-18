✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tinubu, Abbas, others greet Buhari at 82

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday celebration.

The president in a statement he personally signed also thanked the immediate past president for his service to the nation, promising to continue to build on the infrastructure legacy he left behind.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, in two separate congratulatory messages signed by their media aides on Tuesday, said the former president had made enough sacrifices to Nigeria as a military Head of State and President.

SPONSOR AD

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, who also congratulated him on his X handle yesterday prayed for more healthy years for the former president.

By Baba Martins, Balarabe Alkassim & Abbas Jimoh

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories