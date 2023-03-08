Tinubu: A word from the silent majority

Whilst any discerning mind knows that it is fair play in electioneering process to operate on strategy and tactics which could sometimes be based on…

Whilst any discerning mind knows that it is fair play in electioneering process to operate on strategy and tactics which could sometimes be based on emotions and existential sentiments – which some may disagree with, it is however intuitive to know that the business of pragmatic government is to be directed towards germane issues in a fair and balanced manner. It is to this end that I wish to congratulate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, having been announced the winner of the 2023 presidential election and returned as the President-Elect.

For me, it is a matter of patriotism to support his incoming administration in discharging its constitutional duty. Aside from wishing him success, I will also pray for his administration, and it is my wish to also congratulate him for a job well done, after he must have completed his tenure.

I believe citizens should be embodied to participate and contribute their part in promoting democracy, respect for the rule of law, and good governance – all of which should be logically geared towards sustainable development of the country. Also, it is imperative to highlight some of the peculiar realities this election has brought forth, hence the need to move swiftly in relegating its aftermath, and redirecting the nation into a developmental path that will guarantee a successful outcome, giving everyone else reason to trust the government without borders.

The President-Elect – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is no doubt a revered politician with a pragmatic view. His political dexterity has been demonstrated in Lagos State and there is no gainsaying in postulating that he directed and laid the foundation of a thriving modern-day Lagos. Moving to his campaign in vying for office of the president, his penchant for competency in position differentiation tops his selling points, and his ability to maintain and promote his erstwhile lieutenants makes him an outstanding politician.

However, the 2023 election has an unusual characteristic. In recent history, he will be the first president in Nigeria to clinch the ticket with his total votes statistically amounting to only about a quarter of total valid votes cast. This is to say the vast majority of the electorate have preferred candidates other than him. This is concerning, but there is a succour by majority of the populace, that as a skilful politician that he is, he will waste no time in ensuring that he gains support of the people and transcend these limitations without intimidation or malice.

Even though pundits have maintained that his political spread has been within Lagos State, and it is only by fair extension to include south-western part of Nigeria, it is apparent that in the last eight years of the APC’s administration, he has significantly contributed to national appointments. Substantial members of this administration were members of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed ‘team.’ This could of course provide a basis to give him brief on how the centre operates. Riding along this line, it is fair to also say that his team has not been spectacular in their sojourn to the centre. Perhaps, what they lack is the missing head. This mundane performance of the APC administration needs no further explanation, as any observer could tell how difficult it was for Asiwaju himself to campaign based on his party’s performance in the last eight years. If anything, there were instances he distanced himself from the performances of this administration.

If Asiwaju seeks to rebirth his party, the North, where majority of his votes came from, needs peculiar attention. In the last eight years, inferior performance of the APC administration has been more pronounced in this region. His success in the North may partly be ascribed to his previous portfolio, and this was – among other things, reason by which the northern region gave him a ‘fair go,’ but the need to redeem himself and live up to his record is something the North is keen to see.

To recap the last eight years, Executive Order Seven (EO7) that mobilised investments into development of roads and bridges across Nigeria was largely domiciled outside the northern region. It was under this order that roads like Apapa-Oshodi-Oworons and Hoki-Ojota in Lagos State saw to their completion. Bridges like that of Bodo-Bonny in Rivers were also considered under this order. Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) was also largely domiciled outside the region. A lot of capacity building projects were flagged including four new seaports. These capacity projects also extend to some eastern ports, and the North was largely missing in this.

The land border closure, even though disproportionately affecting the North when compared to other regions, has not been given deliberate attention by the federal government to cushion its effect, despite promising to do so. This led to deepening economic woes in the North. Projects such as the Mambilla Power Project, recharging of Lake Chad, and the 614 kilometre Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas projects still linger. These are some of the forthright and candid standpoints from which the North converges.

Furthermore, the security challenge is still prevalent, hence Asiwaju needs to consider these issues, as the North has entrusted him.

To address age concerns and cement Asiwaju’s transformational drive in his quest to renew the hope of Nigerians, it is my hope that youth inclusion would marinate his administration in a manner that promotes inclusion and reconciliation of competence within public service.

Lastly, the outgoing administration has begun an advancement that needs commendation, by allowing independence of government institutions. It is our renewed hope that this administration will build on that to further entrench our democracy. It is our renewed hope that this administration will lead us to a path by which we will never wonder and our faith in the system stronger. It is our renewed hope that our trust in this administration will come without borders.

Godspeed, Your Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu!

Dr Sabo is with Arewa Renaissance Group, and can be reached via get2sani@yahoo.com.