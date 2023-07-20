Timi Dakolo’s wife graduates from UK Varsity

The family of the Dakolo’s are currently in a celebratory mood as Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola recently bagged a Master’s Degree from a United Kingdom…

The family of the Dakolo’s are currently in a celebratory mood as Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola recently bagged a Master’s Degree from a United Kingdom University. It was gathered that the singer’s wife who is a professional photographer got a master’s degree in in international business from Loughborough University.

In a post via her Instagram handle, she thanked her family for celebrating her achievement. She also accompanied the post with pictures of herself adorned in a graduation gown.

Moreso, her husband, Timi took to his verified Instagram account to congratulate his wife on her recent achievement.

