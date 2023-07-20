Timi Dakolo’s wife graduates from UK Varsity

The family of the Dakolo’s are currently in a celebratory mood as Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola recently bagged a Master’s Degree from a United Kingdom University. It was gathered that the singer’s wife who is a professional photographer got a master’s degree in in international business from Loughborough University.
In a post via her Instagram handle, she thanked her family for celebrating her achievement. She also accompanied the post with pictures of herself adorned in a graduation gown.
40 nations interested in joining BRICS, says South Africa
NNPCL, UTMOL sign agreement ‘to drive down cost of cooking gas’
View this post on Instagram
Moreso, her husband, Timi took to his verified Instagram account to congratulate his wife on her recent achievement.
View this post on Instagram
Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start
Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More
I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More