Time to end impunity against Nigerian journalists

November 2nd marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those committed to seeking truth and holding those in power accountable. Despite the crucial role journalists play in democratic societies, they remain frequent targets of harassment, intimidation, and violence, often without consequence for the perpetrators. In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 68/163, establishing this day to raise awareness of the rising violence against journalists and the urgent need for governments to take action.

The statistics are deeply troubling. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), over 1,400 journalists worldwide have been killed since 1992, with 2022 seeing the deaths, imprisonment, and forced exile of many. These numbers reveal the scale of impunity that still exists, with the majority of cases going unprosecuted. The failure to hold perpetrators accountable emboldens those who wish to silence journalists, reinforcing an environment where truth-telling can be fatal.

Journalists in Nigeria, as in many other countries, face daunting challenges that threaten both their safety and their freedom to work independently. Government censorship and repression often restrict critical reporting, with journalists frequently at odds with state security agencies. Nigeria has seen several high-profile incidents where journalists were arrested or detained, particularly those investigating sensitive topics like corruption, electoral fraud, or human rights abuses. Such actions create a climate of fear that stifles investigative journalism, hindering journalists from exposing wrongdoing.

Moreover, corruption and organised crime in Nigeria further jeopardise journalists’ lives. Crime syndicates and corrupt officials are often quick to retaliate against anyone attempting to shed light on their illegal activities. Even outside the corridors of power, journalists face constant harassment, with organized crime syndicates targeting them for exposing their activities. The lack of prosecution in cases of violence against journalists emboldens criminals and creates a chilling effect, discouraging journalists from covering essential but dangerous topics.

In recent years, the rise of digital media has introduced a new and pervasive form of harassment—online abuse. Social media platforms have become battlegrounds for trolls and abusers who target journalists, especially women and minority reporters. This harassment can take the form of threats, hate speech, and personal attacks, creating a toxic online environment that discourages journalists from engaging fully. This form of abuse is less visible but equally damaging, isolating journalists and making it harder for them to work effectively.

Another factor limiting journalists in Nigeria is the lack of institutional support. Many newsrooms are under-resourced, leaving journalists without the necessary resources to investigate complex stories. This lack of support makes journalists more vulnerable to threats and intimidation, as they often find themselves isolated and unable to rely on a robust safety network. In such circumstances, journalists are left to fend for themselves, facing the powerful interests they are trying to expose with little to no protection.

The UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, launched in 2012, has raised awareness and fostered international cooperation to protect journalists. Organizations like CPJ, Reporters Without Borders, and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) work tirelessly to defend journalists’ rights and support the families of victims. Yet, despite these efforts, accountability remains a significant challenge, especially in countries where state institutions lack the will to prosecute those responsible for crimes against journalists.

As we observe the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, it is vital to renew our commitment to protecting journalists’ rights and ensuring justice for those who harm them. We urge the Nigerian government and all governments to take swift action in investigating and prosecuting crimes against journalists, regardless of the perpetrator’s influence or position. We also call on civil society to stand in solidarity with journalists, advocating for press freedom and amplifying the voices of those who risk their lives to bring the truth to light.

Aisha Zanna Jabu, wrote from Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State