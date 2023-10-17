Time for reciprocity: A reassessment of Nigeria’s unreciprocated diplomacy

Nigeria has always been a formidable player in international relations, not only within Africa but also on the global stage. This reputation is a direct…

Nigeria has always been a formidable player in international relations, not only within Africa but also on the global stage. This reputation is a direct result of its unyielding commitment to diplomatic engagements, substantial contributions to peacekeeping efforts, and its unwavering fight for justice and equality.

Nigeria, often touted as the “Giant of Africa,” has etched a distinctive position for itself in the annals of diplomatic history. Renowned for its dedication to unity, peace, and progress, Nigeria’s diplomatic pursuits have always mirrored its domestic objectives of fostering harmony, growth, and shared prosperity. But as global dynamics shift and new challenges emerge, it’s paramount that Nigeria re-evaluates its foreign policies to ensure they reflect the country’s evolving interests and stature on the global stage.

Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has showcased its commitment to the well-being of not only its citizens but also its fellow African nations and the global community. From championing anti-apartheid movements to sending peacekeeping troops to troubled regions, Nigeria has often stepped up, leading by example and shouldering responsibilities. This resolute foreign policy forms a cornerstone of Nigeria’s external relations, as demonstrated by its relentless support for countries combating oppressive apartheid and minority regimes, such as in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

Yet, for all of Nigeria’s commendable diplomatic endeavours, it appears that the goodwill has not always been reciprocated. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is essential that the foundations of our foreign relations are built on principles of mutual respect and reciprocity. Just as Nigeria has always stood up for its allies, it’s only fair that its partners reciprocate the same dedication.

Nigeria’s interventions, however, extend beyond addressing racial segregation and inequality. The nation has been a beacon of peace, consistently extending a helping hand to the most conflict-ridden areas in Africa. Its pivotal role in the Zaire peace mission (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) and tireless efforts to restore order in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and other volatile regions, attest to Nigeria’s firm commitment to peace and stability.

In the contemporary political landscape, Nigeria persists in championing democracy and good governance, striving tirelessly to stabilise these tenets within the West African region. However, the reciprocity of these diplomatic and peacekeeping efforts from other nations often falls short of expectations.

Despite Nigeria’s commitment to the Pan-African vision and global peace, it frequently finds itself in a solitary struggle. The country generously offers visas and grants citizenship through naturalisation to individuals from nations that have exhibited contentious relations in the past. Unfortunately, this gesture is rarely reciprocated. This discrepancy is palpable in Nigeria’s relationship with many countries, a prime example is India. Nigeria promptly issues visas on arrival and naturalisation certificates, but countries such as India do not always even offer long-term business or multiple medical tourism visas to Nigerians, even those deemed low-risk immigrants. Moreover, some countries categorically deny visas to Nigerian passport holders, while Nigeria continues to issue visas to their citizens. This evident imbalance raises questions about the potential exploitation of Nigeria’s diplomatic goodwill on the global stage.

Given this context, it is high time for Nigeria to recalibrate its approach to foreign policy. Prioritising domestic order does not imply retracting support for the Pan-African vision or compromising commitments to peacekeeping, democracy, and good governance. Instead, Nigeria must strive to harmonise its Pan-African and global peace commitments with its national interests, ensuring reciprocity and mutual respect in its diplomatic relations, irrespective of the strength or weakness of the counterpart nation.

As Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated in his inaugural speech on 29 May 2023, “We are too great a nation and too grounded as a people to rob ourselves of our finest destiny.”

This proposed shift is not a call for hostility or isolation. It is a demand to ensure Nigeria’s goodwill and commitment do not go unnoticed or unreciprocated. Visa policies and naturalisation procedures warrant a reassessment and, if necessary, a revision to primarily serve Nigeria’s best interests. The Ministry of Interior and Immigration Office must adhere to international best practices in their operations. It’s crucial to remember that every nation grapples with the duality of commendable and condemnable citizens, and Nigeria is no exception.

Implementing such policy changes demands utmost care and caution, considering the potential implications for international relations, economic partnerships, and Nigeria’s global standing. The chief objective is to safeguard and promote Nigeria’s national interests while preserving its historical commitment to peace and stability worldwide.

A case in point is the ongoing challenge faced by Nigerian passport holders when travelling within Africa. Despite the continent’s collective vision of a united and integrated Africa, instances of prejudice and discrimination persist. Many Nigerians have reported difficulties and mistreatment at the borders of countries like South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Egypt and Tanzania. Such episodes not only tarnish the collective African spirit but also question the very tenets of Pan-Africanism.

We must remember that every time a Nigerian is unfairly treated or denigrated at an international border, it reflects not just on the individual but also on the pride and dignity of a nation of over 200 million people. Nigeria’s contribution to the continent’s growth, peace, and unity deserves recognition and respect. The time is ripe for Nigeria to advocate for a foreign policy that emphasizes mutual growth and shared benefits. As a key player in Africa and the global community, Nigeria must take the helm in promoting relationships that are symbiotic and beneficial for all parties involved.

In conclusion, Nigeria’s illustrious diplomatic history is a testimony to its dedication to the greater good of all mankind. However, in this ever-evolving global landscape, it is essential that Nigeria’s foreign policies are reassessed to ensure they align with the country’s aspirations and guarantee respect and reciprocity. We are a great nation, and it’s time our stature is acknowledged and respected on the global stage. Nigeria’s continual show of commitment and goodwill must no longer be a one-way street, but rather a dual carriageway, marked by mutual respect, reciprocity, and shared progress.

Adam, Ph.D. resides in Abuja

