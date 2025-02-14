TikTok Video: UNIZIK expels student for assaulting lecturer

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, Anambra State, has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, who assaulted a lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Okoye of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, for interrupting her TikTok video recording.

A letter dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, contained Precious’ expulsion from the institution.

The university said that the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

The clash between the student and the lecturer caused an uproar after a video surfaced online.

The attack followed the interruption of a TikTok video she was recording on campus. The confrontation led to public outrage and calls for disciplinary action.

The letter also directed Precious to vacate the premises and return any university property in her possession.

The letter reads, “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies, which was found to be a gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. The expulsion takes immediate effect.

“You are expected to vacate the University premises immediately and return any University property in your possession.”