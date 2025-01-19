Tiktok restores service in US

Hours after shutting itself down in the United States, TikTok is back for many users.

The platform attributed its return to a move by President-elect Donald Trump to save the app.

According to CNN, TikTok welcomed users back with a notification that said: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”.

SPONSOR AD

The ban, which took effect on Sunday, temporarily forced TikTok offline, leaving over 170 million US users without access to the video-sharing platform.

Tax reform: Shekarau-led group rejects derivation formula

TikTok officially shuts down in US

It also led to the app being removed from Apple and Google’s digital stores in compliance with federal regulations.

However, Trump, said he would issue an executive order following his inauguration on Monday to delay enforcement of the divest-or-ban law. And within hours, access to TikTok’s app and webpage began to return for US users.

In a statement on X, TikTok appreciated Trump for providing “the necessary clarity and assurance” for service providers to support the app without fear of penalties.

The company said: “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

According to reports, some users gained partial access to TikTok shortly after the announcement, although the app remains unavailable for download on Apple and Google’s stores.

The law banning TikTok, which was scheduled to go into effect Sunday, allows the president to grant a 90-day extension before the ban is enforced, provided certain criteria are met.

Under a law that President Joe Biden signed in April, TikTok would be banned unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, sold the company to a non-Chinese buyer.

Prior to the ban’s implementation, both Biden and the incoming Trump administration appeared to reverse their earlier positions on TikTok.

During his campaign, Trump, who had advocated for a ban during his first term as president, came out in support of TikTok, saying he’d save it.

After the Supreme Court greenlit the law on Friday, the Biden administration issued a statement saying it would not enforce the ban, leaving that responsibility to Trump.

On Saturday evening, the app was removed from app stores and service for American users was suspended.