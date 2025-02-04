TikTok deletes over 2m violating videos in Nigeria

TikTok has removed over 2 million videos in Nigeria between July and September 2024.

The social media platform detailed this in its latest Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

99.1% of these videos were removed within 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company, however, emphasised that the move was a global effort with local impact, aimed at reaffirming the platform’s resolve to online safety.

The statement reads: “With over a billion people around the world, using the platform and millions of pieces of content posted every day, TikTok continues to invest in technologies which improve content understanding and assess potential risks, allowing the platform to remove harmful content before it reaches viewers.

“With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2% globally, TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it. Globally, between July and September 2024, the platform removed over 147 million videos globally and of these, 118 million were removed through automation. In Nigeria, 92.1% of all videos were removed before a community member reported it to TikTok.”

“In Nigeria, the policy areas which saw the most videos removed include Sensitive and mature themes, with 99.4% removals happening before any user reports, regulated goods and commercial activities, with 99.1% removals happening before any user reports.

“This includes content such as attempts to defraud or scam members of our community or content that seeks to trade or market things such as firearms or explosive weapons, to name a few examples. Mental and behavioural health, with 99.9% of removals happening before any user reports. This reflects TikTok’s commitment to protecting its users, especially younger audiences, from content that could negatively affect mental health.

“TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy is underpinned by a strong commitment to user safety, well-being, and content integrity. The platform prioritises a positive environment where users feel free to create, connect, and be entertained. To uphold these standards, TikTok continuously invests in Trust and Safety professionals who collaborate with advanced technology to enforce its robust Community Guidelines, Terms of Service and Advertising Policies.”

“The Q3 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report highlights TikTok’s leadership in content moderation and safety standards, ensuring a secure and positive platform experience for Nigerian users.

“TikTok remains dedicated to enhancing its safety measures and collaborating with global experts to safeguard its community”