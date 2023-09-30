Tight security as Ogun Tribunal delivers judgement

Joint security forces have taken over the premises of the Magistrate’s Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, venue of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The Hamidu…

Joint security forces have taken over the premises of the Magistrate’s Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, venue of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal will be delivering its judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against the victory of Dapo Abiodun, in the March 18 governorship election.

Our correspondent reports that scores of security operatives took over the court as early as 6am.

All roads to the Isabo court have been barricaded to prevent both human and vehicular movement, as two armoured personnel carriers were mounted in front of the court.

The security operatives also prevented some journalists from gaining access into the court premises.

Our correspondent gathered that the panel is expected to commence sitting by 9am.

INEC had declared Abiodun winner after polling 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,38 and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came distant third with 94,754 votes.

But, PDP and Adebutu dragged Abiodun and APC before the Tribunal, alleging that the governor did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 accused the INEC of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

Adebutu is seeking an order of the court to declare him as the winner of the election.

He also prayed the court to order the INEC to conduct fresh election in 99 polling units in 41 wards which cut across 16 Local government areas of the State where elections were either not held and/or cancelled due to disruption and over-voting.

