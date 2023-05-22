Tight Security as Daura Prepares for Buhari’s Post Aso Rock Days

There is tight security in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State, ahead of his return. Buhari, who will exit power next week…

Buhari, who will exit power next week upon the completion of his second term in office, is expected to hand over to President-elect Bola Tinubu.

The whole town is currently making preparation to welcome back their son who placed Daura on the spotlight.

To receive the president, Daily Trust gathered the Daura Emirate Council, on one hand, is organising a grand durbar (horse riding) in honour of Muhammadu Buhari, Bayajidda II, among other traditional events such as dambe (boxing), Kokawa (wrestling) and Sharo/Shadi (Fulani traditional festival).

In addition to the plans by the emirate council, Daily Trust learnt that an amalgam of associations was also making its own plan, majorly to receive and accompany the president to his residence. Alhaji Aliyu Daura, Chairman of Daura Emirate Development Association (DEDA), said most of the members of the associations would wait for the president’s convoy at Dannakola village; while some important personalities would be at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina, to receive the president. “As you know, when the president arrives Katsina, he may likely use a helicopter to Daura, while his convoy will be received at Dannakola by members of different groups and associations. “Others will be at the helipad where the president and his family will land at Daura, they will be received and accompanied to his home on May 29, while the durbar organised by the emirate will take place the following day,” he said. Security measures have been taken to safeguard the neighborhoods of the president as barriers were mounted on all roads leading to the residence. When our reporter visited the Daura residence, security men at the gate denied access into the residence and taking of pictures. But some residents expressed their happiness and readiness to receive the president back home.

Alhaji Labaran Maiyadi Daura, a businessman, said, “We are grateful to God Almighty for showing us the successful and peaceful end of the administration of General Buhari. We are really happy and we have witnessed tremendous developments, not only here in Daura but throughout the nation, and above all, peace has returned to the nation.”

Aminu Muhammad Daura, said the whole town was happy to have Buhari back, saying the president had done a lot for the development of the town.

He said Daura now has everything that the president’s family needed to live comfortably, both in terms of security and other social amenities, adding that he couldn’t wait to celebrate the return of the president.

Others expressed mixed feelings as they would miss a lot of privileges enjoyed by a president’s hometown.