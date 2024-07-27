Tight security as crowd troops to Ubah’s Anambra residence

The home of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi, Anambra State, was unusually quiet, on Saturday, as people trickled in to confirm the news of his…

Ubah, the senator who represented Anambra South District until his death, passed on in London.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the home of the senator in Umuanuka, Otolo Village in Nnewi reports that the giant entrance gates into the massive compound were locked.

NAN also reports that there was heavy security presence around the area.

Some of his staff were seen discussing in groups and lamenting the sad news.

One of the staff, an Nnewi youth, who preferred anonymity, said the community had lost one of its finest sons.

He said Ubah was a backbone to youths in the community because of his empowerment and philanthropic activities.

“His death is still a shock to us. He was our pillar,” he said.

A Motorcycle Operator who identified himself simply as Obinna, said the death of Ubah was a heavy blow to the community, going by security and peace they had enjoyed for some years.

Obinna said Ubah was able to protect Nnewi from the insecurity in Anambra South by employing, equipping and paying the local vigilance operatives in the area.

“He made life comfortable for us in Nnewi. He took our security as a priority,” he said. (NAN)