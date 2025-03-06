✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Tiger Woods a doubt for Players Championship

golf star tiger woods
Tiger Woods is a doubt for the Players Championship after saying his “heart is really not into practising”.

The 15-time major champion missed the Genesis Invitational in February following the death of his mother earlier in the month.

Woods competed in a TGL event on Monday night, with his Jupiter Links GC being eliminated.

“This is the third time I’ve touched a club since my mom passed so I haven’t really gotten into it,” Woods, 49, told Sports Illustrated, external.

“My heart is really not into practising right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.

“Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule.”

Players have to commit for the Players Championship by Friday afternoon, with the tournament taking place from 13-16 March.

Woods has not played a PGA Tour event since last year’s Open at Royal Troon in July and underwent his sixth back procedure in 10 years in September.

It is the last year Woods is exempt from the tournament through his Masters victory in 2019.

 

