Thugs sack communities in Kano – Lawmaker

Residents of communities in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State are living in fear over the incessant attack by hoodlums in the area for over six days.

Member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing the communities, Lawan Hussaini Dala (NNPP) disclosed this after presenting a motion during plenary at the house on Monday.

He said the affected communities were currently going through a lot of difficulties as the thugs were coming in large numbers every day to always cart away their belongings, destroy properties and stab people.

The lawmaker added that some were even killed.

The lawmaker, who is also the majority leader of the house, said the motion was to draw the attention of the government to direct the state commissioner of police to deploy personnel and address the situation.

He listed the affected areas to include Dala, Madigawa, Yalwa, Rijiya Biyu, Adakawa and Dogon Nama communities, adding that some of the residents had started fleeing the areas to other places.

“These communities and their neighborhood are currently facing difficulties as these thugs are coming as early as 7pm to steal, destroy vehicles and stab people. Some lives were even lost. As I speak to you now, some businesses close around 7pm. The residents also lock their houses early.”

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Bello Butu-Butu, who said the whole security situation of the state should be looked into and addressed the matter.

The house later approved the motion and adjourned its sitting to Tuesday, 20th July, 2023.

