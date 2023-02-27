Thugs chase traders from Lagos markets after ‘shocking’ election results

Armed thugs on Monday invaded some markets in Lagos, attacking traders in the process. Markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo auto parts market, Balogun and Ebute-Ero…

Armed thugs on Monday invaded some markets in Lagos, attacking traders in the process.

Markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo auto parts market, Balogun and Ebute-Ero on the Lagos Island and Mainland.

Those affected alleged that some of the thugs broke into shops and made away with goods.

Some traders were said to have sustained injuries while trying to flee from the area.

James Onwuaman, a trader at Balogun Market, Lagos Island alleged that he sustained injuries during the attack.

According to him, they received threat messages on Sunday, warning them to stay away from the market.

Another trader at the same market who identified himself simply as Benjamin said traders were watching how events of the day would unfold.

“They can’t deny us access into our business places,” he said.

There is apprehension in markets like Computer Village, in Ikeja and Alaba International and Trade fair markets – both in Ojo.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, however dismissed the claims of the attacks.

“The traders agreed to close shop on Sunday and Monday. The thugs only came to enforce the agreement,” he added.