Thugs burn down SDP campaign office in Lokoja

Arsonists have burnt down the Social Democratic Party (SDP) campaign office in Lokoja, capital of Kogi state. It was gathered that suspected thugs invaded the…

Arsonists have burnt down the Social Democratic Party (SDP) campaign office in Lokoja, capital of Kogi state.

It was gathered that suspected thugs invaded the party office located around Paparanda Square on IBB driveway in the state capital around midnight.

Witnesses said the attackers chased away the security men on duty at the campaign office, and thereafter, set the party office on fire.

Among the items destroyed were valuables and documents. Vehicles parked inside the campaign office were also torched.

Hoodlums vandalise SDP office in Lokoja

Abuja-Lokoja highway free for vehicular movement – FRSC

The SDP Deputy governorship candidate for the November 11gubernatorial election , Dr Sam Ranti Abenemi

said: “The hoodlums came in large numbers and set all the properties in the office on fire, including generators, computers, campaign materials, and televisions”.

However, he called on the supporters of the party to remain calm , stressing that the party will address the issue at the appropriate quarters.

Meanwhile,the Director, Communication of the SDP standard bearer, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said “We invite the world and all people of good conscience to come to the aid of Kogi State by rising to condemn these sustained brazen acts of abuse of power.

“This trend has continued despite our repeated outcries and formal complaint to the security agencies against the known perpetrators of this acts of extreme electoral violence.

“We have again formally incidented another complaint at the Kogi State Police Command for whatever it is worth but we have no confidence in the ability of security agencies in Lokoja to rein in this arsonists.”

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kogi, SP William Aya, who was contacted over the incident, promised to get back to our reporter but had not done so as of the time of filing this story.

,He did not respond to our reporter as at the time of filling the report .

The standard bearer of the SDP , Muritala Yakubu Ajaka was reported to have stopped over at Lokoja on his way from Idah to Abuja on Sunday to inspect the burnt office, which was vandalised on 9th June, 2023.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...