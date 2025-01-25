Thriving kola nut market faces fresh hurdles

In the heart of Kano, the Mariri Kolanut Market is a vibrant and bustling centre of one of Nigeria’s most culturally significant commodities: kola nut. The commodity, which is more than just a food item, holds immense cultural value in Nigeria, playing a central role in ceremonies, rituals and everyday life.

Mariri is not just a marketplace; it is a lifeline for countless individuals and families. The market, which operates all-year-round, except for a short time during the early days of Ramadan, attracts traders across Nigeria, as well as neighbouring countries, such as Niger, Cameroon, and even Ivory Coast.

Despite its economic importance and cultural relevance, the market is grappling with numerous challenges that threaten its sustainability and growth.

For many, the kola nut trade is not merely a business; it is a way of life. According to Jamilu Sani, a kola merchant at the market, kola nut is a deeply valued commodity.

“Kolanut is a precious item here. People often wonder if it is just for eating because the market stays busy throughout the year,” he said, adding that the market is a key part of the local community’s cultural fabric, a sentiment echoed by others in the trade.

The kola nut trade in Mariri is diverse, with different varieties sold at various price points. Smaller packages of the commodity, which are carefully wrapped in papers, typically range from N18,000 to N21,000, depending on the type and quality.

Bigger merchants also sell kola nuts in bulk, with prices sometimes soaring as high as N210,000 for more premium varieties.

Among the most popular types of kola nut traded at Mariri are the Goron Gini, Mangoro and Na Ghana varieties.

The kola nut business is not just about buying and selling, it also involves significant logistical operations, with transporters and porters playing a crucial role in moving the nuts from states, where it is eventually taken to the market.

Abubakar Adamu, a kola nut transporter, explained the importance of his job in sustaining the trade thus: “I am the driver of this vehicle. We named it Goro ban Gagarekaba (I respect kola nut) to celebrate our achievements in the business.”

Usman Lawal, a porter who has worked in the market for years, also shared how his work had taken him beyond Kano, saying, “Through this trade, I have travelled to many towns in Niger Republic and several states in Nigeria.”

His experience highlights the far-reaching impact of the trade as it connects people from different regions and nations.

Nigeria is a major global player in the kola nut industry, producing more than half of the world’s supply. According to Sani Ahmad, another kola merchant in the market, the varieties of kola nuts in Nigeria are in high demand across the world.

“We buy from places like Ore, Shagamu, Ondo, Ikare, and even from abroad, such as Abidjan, Cameroon and Guinea. This is the main hub for kola, attracting buyers from far and wide,” he explained.

The Mariri market’s central location in Kano makes it a key trade hub, not only for local consumers but also for international buyers. Despite the market’s regional importance, however, the trade is facing increasing challenges that threaten to disrupt its flow and impact the livelihoods of those who depend on it.

While the market continues to thrive in terms of trade volume, it is facing mounting economic pressures, particularly concerning infrastructure, taxation and the handling of the fragile commodity.

The Mariri Kolanut Market Association, which represents the interest of traders, has called on both the federal and state governments to intervene and provide the much-needed support to keep the market running efficiently.

Ibrahim Sani, the secretary of the association, explained that infrastructure deficiencies are a major hurdle for traders. He said, “We urge the federal government to reduce taxes on the routes used to bring kola nuts. We also request better immigration check processes as the fragile product often suffers losses during transportation due to the way the checks are carried out. Additionally, the Lagos-Kano highway, which is crucial for transporting kola nuts, is in poor condition, leading to frequent vehicle breakdowns and delays.”

The challenges are not just limited to transportation. The market’s infrastructure also needs significant improvement, especially at the unloading zones, where kola nuts are transferred from trucks to smaller vehicles for local distribution.

“We call on the state government to improve infrastructure where we offload the kola nuts. It is important for both the traders and preservation of the commodity,” Ibrahim Sani added.

These issues, which include poor road network, excessive taxes and inadequate storage and handling of facilities, threaten the viability of the Mariri Kolanut Market. The delicate nature of the commodity requires careful handling. And delays in transportation or improper storage can lead to significant financial losses for traders.

Mariri market remains an essential pillar of Kano’s economy, supporting thousands of livelihoods and preserving a key aspect of Nigerian culture. Despite its importance, however, the market’s future depends on addressing the many challenges it faces.