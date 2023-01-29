Three policemen gunned down at Ebonyi checkpoint

Gunmen shot three policemen to death in Abakaliki on Saturday. The police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, revealed this on Sunday in Abakaliki stating that…

Gunmen shot three policemen to death in Abakaliki on Saturday. The police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, revealed this on Sunday in Abakaliki stating that the police operatives were killed at a border community between Ebonyi and Enugu State.

NDLEA busts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins

U.S. city disbands police unit after fatal beating video of a black man

He said, “The hoodlums operated in two Sienna vehicles, drove into the police checkpoint and opened fire on the policemen. Three police personnel of `Operation Safer Highway’, were fatally injured and were later confirmed dead by medical personnel,’’ Anyanwu stated. (NAN)