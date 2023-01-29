✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Crime

Three policemen gunned down at Ebonyi checkpoint

Gunmen shot three policemen to death in Abakaliki on Saturday. The police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, revealed this on Sunday in Abakaliki stating that…

gunmen

Gunmen shot three policemen to death in Abakaliki on Saturday. The police spokesman in Ebonyi, SP Chris Anyanwu, revealed this on Sunday in Abakaliki stating that the police operatives were killed at a border community between Ebonyi and Enugu State.

NDLEA busts trans-border cartel, arrests 5 kingpins

U.S. city disbands police unit after fatal beating video of a black man

He said, “The hoodlums operated in two Sienna vehicles, drove into the police checkpoint and opened fire on the policemen. Three police personnel of `Operation Safer Highway’, were fatally injured and were later confirmed dead by medical personnel,’’ Anyanwu stated. (NAN)

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories