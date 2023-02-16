Three killed as gangs clash in Bayelsa Community

Three persons on Wednesday were killed in a supremacy battle between two unidentified gangs in the Opu-Nembe Community of Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa…

Three persons on Wednesday were killed in a supremacy battle between two unidentified gangs in the Opu-Nembe Community of Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen who stormed the community in the late hours of the night were said to have engaged in an exchange of gunfire with their rival group.

It was not ascertained the motive of the gangs’ invasion of the community, but many residents believe that it may not be unconnected with the forthcoming general election.

Moreso, it was gathered that an aide of the Youth President the community and his girlfriend were reportedly shot dead by the assailants, while another person was also killed by the invaders.

A source further stated that the invaders started shooting sporadically as they headed to the home of the youth president’s aide and killed him and his girlfriend.

The source said, “He was in the company of his girlfriend and they were both killed. Another person was also shot dead. The home of the Opu-Nembe Youth President, Ayerite Moses, was also attacked and vandalised.”

When contacted, the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the number of casualties was unknown at the moment, adding that the command has already deployed more security personnel to the area.

He said: “There was a clash between rival groups at Nembe Bassambiri on 15 February 2023 at 2200 hours, the casualty figure cannot be ascertained at the moment, the rival group is not known at the moment, an investigation is ongoing.”