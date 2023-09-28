Three Die in Osun Lone Crash

Three people lost their lives in a lone crash near the Ojutu Bridge in Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State…

Three people lost their lives in a lone crash near the Ojutu Bridge in Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State on Tuesday.

The accident involved a white commercial Mazda vehicle with seven male adults and a female. The Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander in the state, Mr Henry Benamaisia confirmed the incident.

Speaking through the FRSC spokesperson in the state, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, the Sector Commander attributed the cause of the accident to a speed limit violation leading to loss of control of the vehicle.

The FRSC biss said three of the occupants died the the crash while five others were rescued by his personnel, police, Vigilantee and Osun Ambulance Service men.

He cautioned drivers to always drive defensively and also plan their journey to avoid travelling at night. According to her “The injured victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and Onward Hospital Okinni.

The FRSC spokesperson said mobile phones recovered from the scene of the accident have been handed over to the Police State traffic.

