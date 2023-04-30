Three dead, others injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway auto crash

At least three persons have died in a multiple accident that occurred around Ifo market on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Sunday. Three other people were…

At least three persons have died in a multiple accident that occurred around Ifo market on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Sunday.

Three other people were reported injured in the accident, which involved a truck, a pick-up van and a tricycle.

The spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen, noting that the accident occurred at 4:49 am on Sunday.

1.3m Nigerians facing irregular migration challenges – IOM

Troops kill 3 bandits, recover weapons in Zamfara

According to him, 10 people were involved in the accident, which comprised nine men and one woman. He revealed that three men died in the accident, while the woman and two other men sustained various injuries.

He said, “According to an eyewitness account, the Mack truck had a propeller problem and could not be towed. However, after managing to move it off the road with caution tape and cones used to separate/barricade it from the road, the tricycle, due to excessive speed, rammed into it from the rear in the wee hours of the night, with the driver losing his life on the spot because of the impact of the collision.

”The Nissan pick-up van also rammed into it from the rear in the early hours of this morning, killing the driver and one of the motor boy.”

Akinbiyi said the injured victims had been rescued to a state hospital in Ifo for treatment, while remains of the deceased had already been deposited at the same hospital morgue.

He advised drivers to avoid night travel and speeding on the road.