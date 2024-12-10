Three arrested with fake notes worth N129bn in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested three persons for being in possession of counterfeit currencies amounting to N129,542,826,000.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed this while addressing journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Counterfeit currencies equivalent to a total sum of N129,542,823,000:00 were recovered,” Kiyawa said.

The PPRO gave the breakdown of the fake currencies as $3,366,000, CFA51,970,000 and N1,443,000.

He added that the two individuals arrested with the money and the person from who they were stolen stole had been apprehended and are in police custody, helping with investigation on the actual producers of the counterfeit money.

In the same vein, the command has recovered six live ammunition, three tricycles, eight motorcycles and three parcels of 175 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Kiyawa further revealed that the command recovered 250 pieces of diazapam tablets, 278 sheep and seven cattle.

“These approaches have resulted not only in the apprehension of criminals but also deter potential offenders from engaging in criminal activities.

“Major cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, thuggery and drug dealings have been surmounted,” he explained.