Three Arrested over Murder Of Naval Rating In Ondo

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Naval rating simply identified as Akingbagbohun, at Idoani community in the Ose Local Council Area of Ondo state.

The suspects, whose identities were still concealed, were nabbed, on Wednesday, by a search party put together by the concerned residents of the community, following the killing of the officer.

Daily Trust had reported on Tuesday that the naval rating attached to the Navy Secondary School in Imeri town was gruesomely murdered by armed thugs.

An impeccable source, who spoke to our reporter, said that the suspects were apprehended at different locations within and outside the town by the search party.

He disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended on his way to Oka Akoko while trekking out of the town to evade arrest, adding that the two others were nabbed in their various hiding places.

According to him, the trio were handed over immediately to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“I can confirm to you that three of the suspects had been handed over to the police while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others,” the source said

He further stated that the killing of the naval officer still created tension in the community, noting that the whole place has now turned into “a ghost town” for fear of being attacked by the military.

“Sadly, the whole town is deserted, and today is the market day but no single soul is seen in the market over fear of reprisal attack from the navy men.”

Confirming the arrest, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the arrested suspects have been transferred to the criminal department of the police state headquarters for investigation.

She, however, added that the community in assisting the police are still tracking other suspects involved in the killing of the naval rating.

“Yes, three of the suspects have been arrested and we are still on the trail of others involved in the incident.”

Suspected thugs were said to have hit the officer with an iron rod following a disagreement that led to chaos in the community on Monday.

The deceased was said to be driving through the town when he ran into a puddle of water, splashing water on a passenger on a commercial motorbike and his passenger on the roadside.

Realising that he had splashed the muddy water on the people, he was said to have parked his vehicle and alighted to apologise to them.

However, his apology fell on the deaf ears of the cyclist and passenger who immediately mobilise thugs to the scene and pounced on the officer beating him to death.

