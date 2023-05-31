Threat to life: Court summons Kwara chief

An Ilorin area court in Kwara State on Wednesday re-issue a summons against the Alarandun of Arandun, Ibikunle Adekanye, for allegedly threatening the life of…

An Ilorin area court in Kwara State on Wednesday re-issue a summons against the Alarandun of Arandun, Ibikunle Adekanye, for allegedly threatening the life of one Alhaji Ibrahim Ibuoye.

The Judge, Abdulganiyu Mustapha, gave the order after counsel to Ibuoye, Mr Olumide Oniyire, told the court to take note of the defendant’s disobedience to the court’s earlier summons.

Mr Mustapha also transferred the case to an upper area court in Oloje, Ilorin.

Earlier, Oniyire told the court that the defendant’s counsel, Mr Olasehinde Adeseko, was deploying tactics of writing petitions to the Chief Judge (CJ) of Kwara State against the court seeking a transfer of the case to another court citing allegations of bias.

He, therefore, prayed the court not to transfer the case until the allegations of bias were proven by the defendant’s counsel.

Adeseko on his part asked the court to discountenance the submission of Oniyire.

Ibuoye had accused the traditional ruler of illegally demolishing the ancient palace and renaming the place with a name that had no historical significance.

He alleged that the action was an effort to erase his father’s name, Oba Ibuoye, the first traditional ruler of the community. (NAN)

