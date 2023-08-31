Those who suspended Kwankwaso are jokers — NNPP chair

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Kawu Ali has said those who purportedly suspended the national leader of the party,…

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Kawu Ali has said those who purportedly suspended the national leader of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are jokers.

Ali who stated this during a press briefing by the National Working Committee (NWC) and some state chairmen of the party at its headquarters in Abuja Wednesday, said NNPP was not factionalised, and that it remained one party.

He said the party leadership did everything within the law before suspending and eventually expelling the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Dr. Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, and 14 others.

The acting national chairman insisted that they were not currently members of the party hence they could not sit in Lagos and suspend the presidential candidate of the party.

He said, “Those who suspended our presidential candidate are not members of our party.

“NNPP does not have factions; those who sat in Lagos are jokers. We are not a faction, we are the real NNPP.”

He said the NNPP was registered in 2002 but it was a little-known party until Kwankwaso came on board in 2022, stressing that when the Kwankwaso group joined the party; it had no properly constituted NWC.

The text of the press briefing, which was read by the spokesman of the NNPP presidential campaign, Mr. Ladipo Johnson further said: “Is it not funny that all those people either suspended or expelled would gather somewhere and claim to have suspended Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and also dissolve the NWC? The jokers also appointed a Caretaker Committee (CTC) made up of people who have ceased to be members of the party by virtue of our constitution.”

Daily Trust reports that the crisis in the NNPP assumed a new dimension as the NEC met in Abuja Tuesday and ratified the expulsion of the chairman, erstwhile Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Aniebonam, and Dr. Major, with 14 others. On the other hand, the BoT of the party led by Dr Aniebonam met in Lagos and suspended the presidential candidate in the February 25 general election, Kwankwaso, and constituted its CTC.

