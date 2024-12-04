Those profiting from Boko Haram insurgency don’t want it to end –Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has alleged that there are people benefiting from the insurgent activities of Boko Haram and will not want it to end.

Boko Haram insurgency, which Borno and other northeastern states have been battling for years, has claimed lives of thousands of people and displaced several others.

Although the terrorists’ activities have been decimated to some extent in recent years, the fight against Boko Haram has yet to end.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the governor lamented how some people, whom he claimed were profiting from the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast region and Chad, were scuttling the fight against it.

He said, “There are people who don’t want this insecurity to end because they will not be happy with that.”

The governor, who noted that success had been recorded in the fight against the insurgency, decried that Boko Haram members are now making influx back to the region after being flushed out from Chad.

He called on people to unite and support the security operatives in order to address the Boko Haram menace.

The governor, however, didn’t specifically mention those profiting from the insecurity in the region.