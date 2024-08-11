Those of you wearing makeup doubt God’s perfect creation, Adeboye tells women

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has fired an indirect shot at women who wear makeup to…

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has fired an indirect shot at women who wear makeup to look attractive.

Speaking on Saturday during the RCCG ministers’ conference in Ogun State, Adeboye said such women do not believe God did a perfect job on them.

According to him, women wearing makeup are expressing their disbelief in God, their creator.

The clergyman said: “When you marry, you cut your coat according to your clothes. Some of you want to be like the people of the world. I can’t even imagine some of the things I see now. It wasn’t so in the beginning.

“People spend hundreds of thousands of naira on ‘shoot out’ (photo shoot). And then, on the day of the wedding, the girl put on all manner of decorations. Those who do make-up are those who do not believe God did a good job.

“When God created you, He did a great job, you are wonderful, perfectly made, and you cannot find any other fellow like you. You are special.

“When you begin to paint, and you think you can improve on what God has already done, you are a fool. You can never improve on what God has done.”