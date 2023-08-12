Those instigating us to topple Tinubu’s govt will fail – Military

The Military High Command says there are plots from different quarters to instigate members of Armed Forces of Nigeria to overthrow the present democratic administration…

The Military High Command says there are plots from different quarters to instigate members of Armed Forces of Nigeria to overthrow the present democratic administration being led by President Bola Tinubu.

It, however, said the attempt will fail, insisting that the military is happy and better under democracy, and as such it will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy of Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General, who stated this in an early message sent to Daily Trust on Saturday morning, described the development as “unpatriotic and wicked”.

According to him, the military would continue to perform its constitutional duties rather than plotting any coup against the present democratic administration, saying the armed forces of Nigeria would not be distracted.

Gusau’s reaction came on the heels of calls by some Nigerians that the military should step into the country’s leadership position owing to the perceived failure of democratic governments.

But in his message, the senior military officer said the armed forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, would not for any reason involve in any form of insubordination.

“The reports calling on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities,” the senior military said.

He also dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the troops of the Nigerian military were not well taken care of, noting that it would not allow any individual or group of individuals to instigate military officers against the present government.

Gusau added, “The Defence headquarters frowns at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its personnel however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”

