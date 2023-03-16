Thomas frustrated with ‘bizarre’ start to 2023

Justin Thomas admits the frustration with the inconsistent form of his game is steadily growing. He has made 12 consecutive cuts dating to last July.…

He has made 12 consecutive cuts dating to last July. But Thomas doesn’t have a win and has only three top 10s during that stretch, and the streak only reached a dozen when he made the cut on the number at The Players Championship last week.

A tie for 60th at TPC Sawgrass was the latest example of Thomas reaching the weekend but failing to be anywhere close to contention come Sunday. Through his first six events of 2023, Thomas’ solo fourth at the Phoenix Open is his only finish better than T20.