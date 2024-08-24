This WEEK IN THE NEWS

Ajaero, Damagum, Kwankwaso’s nephew in the news this week It’s been a week filled with a flurry of happenings with a mix of controversy and…

It’s been a week filled with a flurry of happenings with a mix of controversy and allegations. From the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (NNPCL) claim of not paying subsidy on fuel, but rather admitted to paying ‘shortfalls’, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu showing the embattled former chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi, the exit door amidst ongoing probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over graft allegations, to the invitation of NLC President, Joe Ajaero by the police; the nation’s attention has been captured by a range of stories. Meanwhile, Kano State finds itself embroiled in a scandal involving some top government officials, adding to the ongoing drama in the political sphere. Additionally, former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun faces scrutiny over a controversial deal with a Chinese firm. This news review dives into these key events and more, offering insights into them.

NNPC: Between petrol subsidy and ‘shortfalls’ payment

In the news this week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) tried hard to explain to Nigerians why it sells fuel at a lower price than the landing cost, while at the same time insisting that it is not paying subsidy on petrol.

Weekend Trust reports that the NNPCL had consistently denied paying subsidy on petroleum since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared “subsidy is gone” on May 29, 2023.

But several reports have pointed to the fact that the Tinubu administration is still paying subsidy on petrol contrary to claims by the government and its officials.

But the Chief Financial Officer of the company, Alhaji Umar Ajiya, who spoke on Monday, said it has not paid fuel subsidies to anyone in the last nine months.

Ajiya said NNPC Ltd. was only handling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation shortfalls between the company and the federation.

“In the last eight to nine months, NNPC Ltd. has not paid anybody a dime as a subsidy; no one has been paid Kobo by NNPC Ltd. in the name of subsidy. No marketer has received any money from us by way of subsidy.

“What has been happening is that we have been importing PMS, which has been landing at a specific cost price, and the government tells us to sell it at half price.

“So the difference between the landing price and that half price is a shortfall. And the deal is between the Federation and NNPC Ltd., to reconcile, sometimes, they give us money, so there is no money exchanging hands with any marketer in the name of subsidy,” he said.

Amosun in the eye of the storm over deal with Chinese firm

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was in the news over his role in the free trade zone contract deal with a Chinese firm which led to the seizure of three presidential aircraft in France.

Nigerians took to the social media to attack Amosun over his role in the deal.

But Amosun said his administration terminated the deal because the Chinese company was out to scam Nigeria.

Hajj: Jalal Arabi’s sack amidst N90bn scandal

Another top story in the week was the sack of the embattled chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi over alleged mismanagement of N90 billion hajj funds.

Arabi has been under probe by the EFCC over management of hajj funds.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, appointed Abdullahi Usman as the chairman of NAHCON.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced this in a statement, said the appointment is subject to confirmation by the senate.

NLC President Ajaero, Police face off

Also top in the news this week was the invitation the Nigeria Police Force extended to the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, for investigation over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences.

The invitation came amidst the recent invasion of NLC headquarters by policemen and some other security operatives.

The invitation is contained in a letter dated 19th August 2024, and signed by ACP Adamu Muazu, on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team.

The police warned that a warrant of arrest would be issued if Ajaero failed to comply.

Condemnations trailed the invitation by different rights and civil society groups who viewed the move as an act of intimidation against the organised labour.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has written to the police stating why NLC president, Joe Ajaero, could not honour an invitation on the given date, requesting for an extension of time.

This is as the NLC has also put all the labour centres on notice to shut down the country should the police arrest Ajaero.

Kwankwaso’s nephew, others in multimillion naira scandal

In the news this week was the launch of an investigation into allegations of a multi-million naira procurement fraud, as well as a case of alleged mismanagement of federal government palliatives.

Among those expected to be questioned by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the alleged scams are Musa Garba Kwankwaso, a nephew of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor, Shehu Wada Sagagi.

On Tuesday, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) arrested the Permanent Secretary of the Kano Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Kabara, along with the State ALGON Chairman and interim Council Chairman of Tarauni Local Government, Abdullahi Bashir over the matter.

The duo and five other individuals were detained in connection with alleged corruption in the procurement of drugs and medical equipment for Kano State’s 44 local governments.

According to the PCACC, the arrested officials are suspected of breaching the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law, the Public Procurement Law, and the Financial Management Law.

Damagum

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, was in the news as a stalwart of the party, Chief Edwin Clark, in an open letter, accused him of colluding with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike to destroy the PDP in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Clark in an open letter had said, “From all indications, you are conniving with detractors of PDP to ruin the party, for the All Progressives’ Congress (APC). Allow Nigerians to decide what party they want through the ballot box.

But Damagum, while reacting, berated the elder statesman over his open letter to the party leadership, saying he is being sentimental.

“He has all it takes to do the needful, not by taking a sentimental approach to the situation. I was not raised to be disrespectful to elders, so I don’t intend to dwell on this further.”