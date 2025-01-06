Third term saga: Nnamani saved Nigeria’s democracy – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded former Senate President Ken Nnamani, for ensuring that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term bid was not actualised.

The president said “some persons” wanted to “derail democracy” through the third term, but Senator Nnamani saved the situation, apparently referring to Obasanjo.

Tinubu spoke at an interactive session with South East leaders during his official visit to Enugu State at the weekend.

He said, “The man who saved democracy for us all to enjoy, our former Senate President, I cannot forget that memorable time. The time when the third term effort was killed. He put life into freedom, constitutional democracy.”

The president also praised Governor Peter Mbah for his development model and philosophy after inaugurating several projects executed by the state government.

He pledged that the federal government would continue to support Enugu and other states in their development efforts.