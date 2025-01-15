Third batch of 390 Nigerians repatriated from Niger arrives Kano

A new batch of 390 Nigerian migrants, who were stranded in Niamey, Niger Republic, have successfully repatriated back to Nigeria.

It was gathered that the returnees arrived at the Nigeria Immigration Training School in Kano on Tuesday at 1:05 am.

The Nigerians repatriated include 387 adult males, two adult females, and one infant. Sources told Daily Trust that their return was facilitated by the Nigerian Mission in Niamey and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijjani Ahmed, received the returnees and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to reintegrating them back into their respective communities as well as engaging them into various empowerment programmes.

The returnees were received by a team of officials from various agencies, including the NCFRMI, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

This is the third batch of returnees from Niger Republic, following a similar repatriation effort in December 2024, which brought back 702 stranded Nigerians.