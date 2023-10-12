Things to know about RCCG Pastor appointed EFCC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Special Adviser to the President on…

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

Olukoyede is expected to serve for a term of four years, upon confirmation by the senate.

Below are things to know about the new EFCC boss:

– Olukoyede hails from Ekiti State, South-west Nigeria.

– He was born in Ikere-Ekiti on 14 October 1969.

– Olukoyede is a seasoned lawyer with over twenty- two (22) years of experience in compliance management, corporate intelligence and fraud management.

– He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018)

He is a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

-Former President Muhammadu Buhari nominated him to serve Secretary to the EFCC (2018-2023)

President Tinubu, in June this year, suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chair, and in his place, appointed Abdulkarim Chukkol, then director of operations, in an acting capacity.

Bawa’s suspension, anchored on “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him” followed a conventional pattern of unceremonious removal of past EFCC bosses.

