Things to know about late Mansur Nuhu Bamalli

Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, died in Lagos while heading to his base in North Africa. The diplomat died at the age…

Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, died in Lagos while heading to his base in North Africa.

The diplomat died at the age of 42.

Below are things to know about him.

Emir of Zazzau’s younger brother

Late Mansur Bamalli was a younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau Amb Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli.

Traditional title

Before his death, Mansur Bamalli held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Zazzau.

Public service

Before his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco by the administration of Ex-President Muhammadu  Buhari, Bamalli was a deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lineage

His father, Nuhu Bamalli was the Chairman of Kaduna Local Authority and Magajin Garin Zazzau, who was a great writer. He introduced traditional Hawan sallah in Kaduna for the number of years he was in that capacity.

