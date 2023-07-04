Things to know about Diphtheria

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxin. It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems,…

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxin. It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death. Experts recommend vaccines for infants, children, teens, and adults to prevent diphtheria.

Here are things to know about the disease:

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacteriumdiphtheriae that make a toxin. It is the toxin that can cause people to get very sick.

Diphtheria bacteria spread from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets, like from coughing or sneezing. People can also get sick from touching infected open sores or ulcers. Those at increased risk of getting sick include; people in the same household. People with a history of frequent, close contact with the patient and people directly exposed to secretions from the suspected infection site (e.g., mouth, skin) of the patient.

Symptoms of diphtheria depend on the body part that is affected. People who are exposed to diphtheria usually start having symptoms in 2–5 days if they get sick. If a doctor thinks you have respiratory diphtheria, they will have you start treatment right away.

Diphtheria breaks out in FCT, kills 1

Diphtheria killed 73, infected 557 Nigerians in 21 states – WHO

The bacteria most commonly infect the respiratory system, which includes parts of the body involved in breathing. When the bacteria get into and attach to the lining of the respiratory system, it can cause: Weakness, Sore throat, Mild fever and Swollen glands in the neck.

The bacteria make a toxin that kills healthy tissues in the respiratory system. Within two to three days, the dead tissue forms a thick, grey coating that can build up in the throat or nose. Medical experts call this thick, gray coating a “pseudomembrane.” It can cover tissues in the nose, tonsils, voice box, and throat, making it very hard to breathe and swallow. If the toxin gets into the bloodstream, it can cause heart, nerve, and kidney damage.

The bacteria can also infect the skin, causing open sores or ulcers. However, diphtheria skin infections rarely result in severe disease.

It is recommended that close contacts of someone with diphtheria receive antibiotics to prevent them from getting sick. Experts call this prophylaxis.

In addition to getting antibiotics, close contact of someone with diphtheria should be monitored for possible illness for 7 to 10 days from the time they were last exposed. Tested for diphtheria with a sample collected from the nose and throat and given a diphtheria booster shot if they are not up to date with their vaccines.

