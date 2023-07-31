Thieves kill rider, steal tricycle in Yobe

A 23-year-old Keke-NAPEP rider, Nazir Danliti, in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State has been stabbed to death by suspected thieves and his tricycle stolen. Mohammed…

A 23-year-old Keke-NAPEP rider, Nazir Danliti, in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State has been stabbed to death by suspected thieves and his tricycle stolen.

Mohammed Mukhtar Umar, Danliti’s uncle, told City & Crime that, “Nazir went out for his business of driving Keke-NAPEP last week, but he did not return home as he used to.

‘‘Then we went out to look for him around 9am the following day and we found his corpse at the bye-pass of Damaturu Road (Hawan Malka Quarters). The thieves ran away with the NAPEP bike.”

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the incident to City & Crime, said that the police were on the trail of the perpetrators.

