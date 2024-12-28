Thieves electrocuted trying to steal solar streetlights in Bayelsa

Two thieves have been electrocuted while reportedly trying to steal solar streetlights at Ogobiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A community source, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said their bodies were discovered on Saturday morning in an area bordering the new site of the state-owned Niger Delta University and Ogobiri roundabout.

According to him, the deceased had already loosed four streetlight poles on the ground and were loosening the fifth one before they met their Waterloo.

He said: “They had already loosened four solar poles, and they were loosening the fifth pole when the pole fell on the nearby high-tension wires. Unfortunately, there was power and they got electrocuted.

“One of the thieves was severely burnt and died instantly, while the other one could not be recognised as he was burnt to ashes. The ashes were still at the scene of the incident as at Saturday afternoon.”

He said the other body was taken away to the mortuary while the fallen streetlight poles were still lined up beside the road.

Daily Trust learnt that stealing of streetlights are frequent in the area.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammad, said he was yet to receive the report as of the time of filing this report.